I Watched As 5 Bandits Raped My Child Beside My Husband’s Corpse – Plateau Woman

A widow in Plateau State, whose husband was killed by bandits has narrated how five of the bandits gang-raped her 13-yearold daughter in her presence while the body of her husband lay beside her.

The woman, who narrated her horrific experience to journalists on Tuesday, said the Fulani bandits invaded her community in Bwai District in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State in the night and went from house to house slaughtering people and livestock.

“The Fulani bandits, who were over 100, invaded our community around 12 midnight and went from house to house killing people, stealing our livestock, and killing some of them. “They also burnt down some houses and food silos. When they got to our house, they asked about my husband, who was one of the leaders of the vigilance group.

It was clear they knew my husband and had come purposefully to kill him. “When my husband heard them, he ran into the toilet to hide, but when they threatened to kill me and our 13-year-old daughter, he came out and surrendered himself. He begged them to kill him instead and spare me and our daughter.

“Luckily, our two older sons were in the boarding school; other- wise, they would have been killed too. One of the Fulani men told my husband, John, yau na ka ya kare. Ba kun kafa kungiya domin ku yi tare mu ba? Ina sauran mutanen ku?’ (John, today will be your end.

So you people formed a group to stop us? So where are the remaining members of your group?) “Having said that, he ordered one small boy who could not be more than 17 years old to shoot my husband, and the boy carried out the orders immediately.

“I was busy begging them not to kill me and my daughter and the leader said they were not out to kill women. The leader was looking at my daughter, somehow, and I feared for the worst. My fears were confirmed when he told my daughter to remove her clothes and lie on the bed, that they were going to have sex with her.

“I begged them not to defile my daughter, and out of desperation, offered to be raped in her place, but they said I was old and they needed to taste a young girl. That was how the five of them gang-raped my little girl, and even when she passed out, they still continued assaulting her,” she said.