I Wasted N500K Cubana Chief Priest Gave Me To Visit Him – Fan Reveal (Video)

A man who went viral about a year ago after photo bombing a popular nightclub owner, Cubana Chief Priest, Damilola Ishola has narrated how he lavishly spent the money he received from him.

Speaking in a recent interview, the young man who expressed regret after lavishly spending the money received from the businessman said he ended up spending the money on a hotel and drinks on his visit to the celebrity barman.

It would be recalled that last year, the young man made waves following the encounter with Cubana Chief Priest while trying to take a video with him.

But speaking in an interview, Damilola said he received the sum of N500K from the businessman but ended up spending the money on a hotel and drinks on his visit to the celebrity barman.

In his defence, he believed he’d get more money for Cubana by visiting him in person in appreciation of the token handed to him.

He said, “Me and him do a video call, he gives me N500k. I go to Abuja that time, go visit am. When we reached Abuja, we lodged in a hotel, buy drinks, we ball. Someone that gave you that kind of money can do more. However, the investment didn’t yield any result.”

