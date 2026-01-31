The son of the late Nigerian gospel singer, Bunmi Akinnanu, popularly known as Omije Ojumi, Bobby Williams Adeoye, has acknowledged that he wasn’t totally shocked by his mother’s passing.

Speaking during the singer’s service of song, Adeoye pointed out that she frequently discussed death while she was still living, applauding her as a strong, loving, and caring woman who devoted her life to his accomplishment.

According to him, one of the things he misses the most after Omije Ojumi’s demise is her humour, recalling her upbeat disposition and quips that made their home a joyful place in his eulogy.

“My mother was a very loving, beautiful, and caring person to me, actually. So she was very, very strong. She will do anything to see me come first in anything, or even in class.

“Anytime I come back from school, she always wants to know what happened. So, that is the loving part about mommy. She’s the best mother in the world to me.

“When I heard she was dead, I was not that surprised because she had always been saying it. She has always been saying it. She cracked jokes to make everyone lively, and that’s the main reason why I also miss Mommy.

“I know you’re dead right now, but you will always be alive in my heart and in my dreams. I love you mommy. May your soul rest in peace.”

Saturday Telegraph recalls that Omije Ojumi died on the 12th January, 2026, after a brief illness, and tributes have been sung by colleagues, friends and members of her family.