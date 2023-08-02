I Wasn’t Serious With Life Until I Lost My Father – Rema

Speaking during a recent interview, the 23- year-old singer revealed that he didn’t take his life seriously while he was a child until his father passed away, which came at a point where he had to appreciate the value of family.

Narrating the ordeal as a guest speaker on the Afrobeats podcast hosted by Adesope Olajide, Rema disclosed that before the death of his father, Mr. Ikubor, he used to be very playfully and uncoordinated.

READ ALSO:

He said, “It (losing my dad) shaped me, to be honest. It shaped my mindset, my mood, you know.

“There was a point in time I was very colorful, I would say. I was funny, running around, and unserious.

“I never took life seriously until when I lost my dad. And it just shows different sides of people. It just shows the importance of family as well.

“Yeah, as siblings we might have our fights and quarrels but you never know when you will just not see them again; the people you are closest to. For my dad, my dad used to call me a soldier.”