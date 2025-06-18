New Telegraph

June 18, 2025
  I Wasn't Prepared…

I Wasn’t Prepared To Rule Nigeria – Gowon

Former military Head of State Yakubu Gowon revealed on Wednesday that he was never truly prepared to rule Nigeria.

Gowon led Nigeria from 1966 to 1975, during which he guided the nation through the Biafran Civil War. He ascended to power at the young age of 31 following the assassination of Major General Johnson Aguiyi-Ironsi.

In an interview with Arise Television, Gowon spoke about his strict upbringing and religious background.

He stated, “At 31 going on 32, I had a good upbringing from home, school, and military training. I was raised in a very strict religious environment, so I felt inadequate because I was not prepared to rule Nigeria.

“However, I was loyal to my country and my position as Head of State. Although I was not trained to rule, my upbringing taught me how to handle situations to the best of my ability.

“But of course, one cannot do it alone. You need the support of others around you.”

