I Wasn’t In Kogi During Guber Election – SDP Star Witness Tells Tribuna

The star witness of the Social Democratic Party and its candidate in the November 11 governorship election in Kogi State, in a dramatic twist, yesterday, told the Election Petition Tribunal that he was not in Kogi State on the day of the election. The star witness, who is a data analyst with the Independent National Electoral Commission, said this as he completed his Evidence-In-Chief and was cross-examined after 11 long days of his testimony before the Tribunal.

The witness, Abdulmalik Njidda, had earlier testified to events that took place during the election in Kogi State, with regard to entries on the BVAS machines used for the election in Adavi, Ajaokuta, Okene, Okehi, Ogori Magongo and Lokoja Local Government Areas of the State. However, drama ensued when, during cross examination by counsel to the Governor of Kogi State, the APC and INEC, he turned around to say he was nowhere near Kogi State on the day of the election.

The INEC data analyst confirmed that he was posted to Imo State for the Governorship election, which held on the same day the election in Kogi State was held. Specifically, the witness admitted that he was never at any of the polling units complained about on election day and in respect of whose BVAS machines he examined before the Tribunal.