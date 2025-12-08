I Was Under Pressure When Presh Suggested We Go Solo – Kcee

Award-winning singer and one-half of the defunct hip-hop duo KC Presh, Kcee, has revealed that he was under intense pressure when his partner, Presh, suggested that they should go their separate ways.

In a recent interview with Yanga FM Lagos, Kcee explained that there was no disagreement between them when Presh suggested the split.

He, however, admitted that their musical styles were different, adding that the suggestion put him under pressure because he considered Presh a better singer than himself.

“KC Presh’s breakup wasn’t due to any disagreement. We didn’t have any issues. It wasn’t because my brother [E-Money] wanted to open a record label.

“What happened was that we were doing different kinds of sounds. Presh was more of an R&B artist, while I do Afropop.

“We did a couple of records together, and at some point, Presh suggested we do solo projects. The idea came from him. I accepted it, but I was under pressure because he has a better voice than me. People were praising him, saying he was the one holding the group together, so he was very confident.

“However, I was also aware of my capacity. The majority of our fans supported him because they felt he was the better singer. But they don’t know the work that goes on behind the scenes. I was the one doing most of the work behind the scenes,” Kcee explained.

The Limpopo crooner said he became more successful after the split because he began working harder and churning out hit songs.

He revealed that he reached out to Presh at some point to join his record label, 5ive Music, but Presh declined because he was angry about how things turned out after their breakup.

KC Presh gained prominence after winning the Star Quest talent show in 2002.

The duo released three albums together before parting ways in the 2010s.