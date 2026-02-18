I Was Treated Like A Dog, Osimhen Opens Up On Painful Napoli Exit

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, has revealed details of his troubled exit from Napoli, saying he was treated “like a dog” despite his achievements at the club.

Osimhen, who is now with Galatasaray, spoke during a prematch press conference ahead of their UEFA Champions League play-off against Juventus.

The 27-year-old joined Napoli from LOSC Lille in 2020 for a club-record €75m. After battling injuries in his early seasons, he exploded in the 2022/23 campaign, scoring 26 league goals to help Napoli win their first Serie A title in over 30 years. He was later crowned CAF Player of the Year and finished eighth in the 2023 Ballon d’Or rankings.

However, things turned sour after he signed a new deal in December 2023 that included a release clause. Following Luciano Spalletti’s exit and the appointment of Rudi Garcia, tensions grew, worsened by a controversial TikTok post by the club which sparked outrage.

“We had a gentleman’s agreement that I could leave the following summer, but the other side did not fully honour that commitment,” Osimhen said. He disclosed that Juventus made an approach before his move to Turkey. “Before talks with Galatasaray began, Giuntoli called me to bring me to Juve.

I spoke with a few people from the club and they showed interest. When Juve calls you, you have to sit down and listen,” he said. O s i m h e n , however, admitted Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis blocked the move.

In an emotional outburst, he said: “They sent me everywhere to play, and they treated me like a dog. Go here, go there, do this, do that. “I worked so hard to build my career. I couldn’t accept that kind of treatment. After the club’s TikTok, everything changed. I was insulted, and no one ever apologised. I was a victim of racist insults. I’m not a puppet.”