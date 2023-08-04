I Was Surprised About Chioma Chukwuka’s Marriage Crash – Pete Edochie

Veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie, has opened up about the divorce rate in the Nollywood industry, with emphasis on his colleague, Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha.

Chioma Akpotha is a renowned Nollywood actress, who is known for her unique roles in the Nigerian movie industry and she has also won numerous awards for her roles in movies.

It would be recalled that Chioma Akpotha who was married to a businessman in 2006, Mr Franklin Akpotha, for over fifteen years and very private with her union, is no longer with her husband.

The movie star, also gave hints about the crash of her marriage at the time as all her social media posts always come with an emphasis on her maiden name, ‘Chioma Chukwuka’.

However, In an extensive interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, Pete felt disappointed at the increase in divorce in the Nollywood industry.

The legendary actor and grandfather said he was shocked by the news of Chioma’s broken marriage, stressing that people must understand that the marriage union is for better or worst.

In his words, “If you come to our Industry today, most of our ladies who got married 2- 3 years ago have all left their husbands, I was shocked that Chioma Chukwa had left her husband, Ireti Doyle, Tonto Dikeh.

“You take a vow when you are going to get married for better or worst, not for better or out. You will always think it’s greener on the other side, that is the mistake we all make”.