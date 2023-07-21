I Was Single When I Met Yul Edochie, Judy Austin Cries Out

Controversial Nollywood actress, Judy Austin, has debunked claims that she had an extra-marital affair with Yul Edochie while she was still with her ex-husband. Edochie and Austin have endured multiple controversies since the actor unveiled her as his second wife in April 2022.

May Aligwe, the actor’s first wife, expressed displeasure with her husband for taking another wife. There were also some unverified reports claiming Austin was still in her previous marriage when she met Yul.

Addressing the rumours in a recent video, Austin said her previous marriage had been dissolved many years before she met Yul. She also hurled curses at herself and her critics in an attempt to prove her innocence. “I have been keeping silent for over a year now, I am done being silent, I will answer the obvious question that has been flying around,” she said.

“And that question is ‘were you in your previous marriage when you met Yul Edochie?’ The answer is no. That is the fattest lie ever told about me on social media.“My previous marriage ended in March 2013 and I saw Yul Edochie for the very first time years after my marriage ended.“I am not saying that I met him and we started talking, I saw him for the first time years after my marriage was completely dissolved.

So anyone saying otherwise they are plainly lying. “If I am lying, let all the insults that people have been heaping on me happen to me a billion times over. “But if for any reason, I did not see Yul with my eyes years after my marriage was dissolved, then let all the curses go back to the people laying the curses a billion times over.”