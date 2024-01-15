I Was Shocked To Discover My Son Had A Will – Mohbad’s Father

The father of late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as Mohbad, Joseph Aloba, has narrated how he found out that his late son had a will which was thumb-printed instead of signed.

It would be recalled that Mohbad died on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, in a controversial circumstance at the age of 26.

Speaking in an interview with TVC News, Mr Aoba revealed that when he got to his late son’s house on the day he was declared dead, he found his son’s body was already locally embalmed.

He also revealed that when he got to his son’s place he saw a lawyer rather than a doctor, adding that he was shocked to discover that his 26-year-old son had a will when he in his 60s doesn’t.

Mohbad’s father also added that this will have Mohbad’s thumbprints on it rather than his signature.

He wondered why he should use a thumbprint when he had his signature.

gyftfrancis said: “You get property, wey you won dey write will?”

pava_turk stated; “Jossy sabi talk sha!!! So he wants all that belongs to his son, then what happens to Liam?”

hameedahadayi commented: “This man is raising alot of valid issues, but emotions no allow us see the front. His issues are valid. Why was Mohbad’s will thumbprinted and not signed? Why will a young boy write a will!!!”

freeskin_remedies asked: “Daddy please can you stop wearing garments for your interviews? Na the only problem I get be that. Na una dey make white garment church be like yeye”

being_mrs_babs said; “More concerned about properties than his son’s death”

ruzanabyruzana remarked: “His story has not changed one bit….may God grant him peace”

taurus1725 alleged: “No One thing I know was that Moh was killed, his death wasn’t natural, everyone that was with him 48hrs to his death are all guilty,..why will he thumbprint his will when he can sign?”

