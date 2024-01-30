I was running $4bn business before joining politics –Kalu

The Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has said that he was a successful businessman before joining politics in 1998. The former Chief Whip of the Senate in a statement said he was running more than $4 billion business in media, oil, and gas sector, shipping, airlines, and others before becoming a politician.

He said: “My life’s path is similar to the lessons from Nelson Mandela, which state that as leaders and followers, we must not only learn to make sacrifices for good and noble causes; but also be courageous in confronting evil, even at the expense of our freedom, our lives, comfort and personal dignity.

“I built several entities (businesses particularly in the media, oil, and gas sector, shipping, airlines, and others), and in 1998, I left more than a $4 billion balance sheet in my companies before venturing into politics, leading to where I am today as a Distinguished Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.” Speaking further, the former two-term governor of Abia State said at the beginning he was using his resources to fund the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“Today, those who have done next to nothing in the private sector are the ones parading themselves as achievers and saints. “Whereas the real face of the organised private sector and other accomplished personalities like myself who have worked tirelessly and multiplied investments are expected to be penniless. “Even though I have had my ups and downs, the fact is that I didn’t start life as a politician. I am a businessman, a capitalist with a human face.”