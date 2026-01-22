I Was Put On Trial For 20 Years On Trumped-Up Charges – Akagburuonye

Renowned estate developer and philanthropist, Success Akagburuonye, has revealed a harrowing two-decade-long legal ordeal, attributing it to envy and a “pull-him-down” syndrome perpetuated by detractor some of whom were his Igbo kinsmen.

The business mogul made this disclosure during a special thanksgiving service at the Noah’s Ark Assemblies of God Church, Ogbor, in the Aboh Mbaise council area of Imo state, held in anticipation of his 60th birthday scheduled for next month.

In a heartfelt address, Akagburuonye used his personal tribulation to advise the Igbo nation to expunge deep-seated negative perceptions held by other ethnic groups in Nigeria. He lamented that internal sabotage, fueled by envy and baseless fabrications, continues to hinder collective progress.

“That you are being persecuted because you are an Igbo man is true, and this is because most Igbo men are the architects of their own problem,” Akagburuonye stated.

He recounted his personal battle, stating, “I was put on trial for 20 years on trumped-up charges, a situation that is also partly linked to my Igbo kinsmen. However, at the end of the day, I was vindicated, and God gave me victory.”

The philanthropist, acclaimed for lifting many out of poverty, emphasised resilience and faith. “They did all they could to pull me down, but God vindicated me. When you see people make progress, thank God and do not pull them down through character assassination and lies,” he urged.

Calling for a change in behavioural patterns, Akagburuonye appealed, “Let us learn to be our brother’s keepers and let the perception or what they say about us change from today.”

Beyond the sober reflection, the event was also a celebration of humanitarianism. Akagburuonye announced cash rewards for each player who participated in a novelty football match at his alma mater and for each member of the organising committee.

Looking forward, he unveiled plans to partner with the Imo State Health Insurance Scheme to alleviate healthcare challenges across the state’s three zones and local government areas.

The service featured a sermon denouncing pride, unforgiveness, selfish ambition, and prejudice as forces that dismantle unity. The congregation was reminded that love, both horizontal (towards others) and vertical (towards God), binds everything in perfect unity, bringing joy and fulfilment.

Akagburuonye concluded by advising Nigerians to use every opportunity to invest in humanity and remain sensitive to the plight of those around them, turning his long-standing personal victory into a public lesson on unity and progress.