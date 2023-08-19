I Was Proud, Fulfilled To Play Against My Son On Same Pitch – Dele Aiyenugba

Former Eagles goalkeeper, Dele Aiyenugba, said the chairman of his club, Kwara United, made jest of him after losing a match against his son’s team. He spoke to CHARLES OGUNDIYA on Daniel’s career among other things. Excerpts:

When did you finally allow your son to take football as a career?

It was when I came back for a break from Israel and I was able to watch him live unlike watching him on video. I saw his attitude towards goalkeeping, his readiness, his working ability, I decided to give him my blessings to go ahead and today I am proud of him. He is doing well.

In a recent interview with New Telegraph, you said you are scared seeing your son get hurt between the sticks. What has changed?

I was kind of scared initially because as a goalkeeper, you must have a lot of mental strength, perseverance, a lot of things involving in goalkeeping, it is not a simple job, for one person to be in that goal, and at the end of the day, they will put all the blames on you when something happens, that was my take at that time, but I can see he is ready to handle it and I am happy for him. So many risks are involved in goalkeeping.

Do you see your son representing Nigeria as you did?

Of course, why not? There was a story out there that I won’t allow my son to represent Nigeria, that was a lie, I never said anything like that and I was surprised when the story came out, that was the imagination of the author, I will always advise him to play for Nigeria.

How does it feel filing out against your son as captain and goalkeeper of his side?

I was actually grateful, seeing my kid on the same pitch where I was the captain and he was also the captain of the other side. It was a moment of pride for me as a father, it gives me a big fulfilment and I give glory to God that my son is already starting his career. All I need is to continue to support him.

Were you disappointed losing to your son’s team in the semifinal of the ValueJet Cup?

Kind of but not that big setback. Like when we returned to the hotel, my chair- man was making jest of me that I am not a goalkeeper again and now Daniel is the real thing, that kind of a banter, however, I need to continue working on myself and allow him to continue with his own career too.

Have you ever had a moment whereby you regretted giving him your blessings to become a goalkeeper?

I have never regretted allowing him to become a goalkeeper or a footballer. For the first time, when we trained together as goal-keepers, I saw a lot of traits in him, I don’t know how he was able to do that but he was actually doing everything like me, according to him, he already watched so many of my clips, understudy me; understand my movement, that was it. he knows what he wants and the only thing for me is to continue to encourage him and always pray for him.

He said he looks up to you as his idol alongside the likes of Marc-André ter Stegen and newly signed Manchester United goalkeeper, André Onana, what’s your take on this?

It’s a great thing taking great people as his role models. If you look at his performance, he always act like these people he mentioned, he is always on his toes, good ball player, and the way he controls his defence line.

You always harp on education, was that why you registered him at Beyond Limits Academy?

Education is very important and that will prepare him for the future and I am grateful he is on the right path to achieve that.