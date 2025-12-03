New Telegraph

December 3, 2025
December 3, 2025
I Was Once Offered Script To Sleep With Dog – Nkechi Blessing

Nkechi Blessing Laments Lack of Genuine Support in Society

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday has revealed how she was once offered a script to sleep with a dog in her early days in Nigerian movie indusry.

Speaking on The Honest Bunch podcast, Nkechi said she turned down the role, prioritising her image and long-term career prospects.

She explained her decision was driven by the desire to avoid being typecast or associated with explicit content.

“Despite being a newcomer, I was given a script to sleep with a dog. I rejected it because I can’t start my career like that. Imagine my first ever movie, I am sleeping with a dog.

“It doesn’t make sense. It is going to be a tag because whatever you start with is what people would associate you with. I didn’t want to be renowned as someone who sleeps with dogs in movies.

“So, I rejected that script. But immediately, I threw it down, and so many girls grabbed it. I’m not sure any of them are in the limelight today,” she stated.

