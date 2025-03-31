I Was Offered N5bn Bribe To Impeach Fubara – Rivers CoS

Share

Edison Ehie, the Chief of Staff (COS) to the suspended Rivers State Governor , Siminalayi Fubara and former House of Assembly member on Sunday alleged that he was offered N5 billion to coordinate the impeachment of his principal.

Ehie who spoke in an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics said he has evidence of the bribe offer stored on his phone.

According to him, the offer was made while he was serving as the majority leader of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

New Telegraph has earlier reported that Ehie outrightly denied claims that he orchestrated the October 30, 2023 bombing of the Rivers Assembly complex on Fubara’s orders.

The allegation was made by a former Head of Service (HoS) in the state, George Nwaeke, during a press conference last Friday.

Nwaeke alleged that he witnessed a bag of money being handed over to Ehie at the Government House to execute the operation, though he admitted he did not know the amount inside.

Dismissing the claims as false and politically motivated, Ehie said he had no hand and was not part of the burning down of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

“I can also open my phone to show you, at the beginning of October 2023, when they approached me with a bribe of N5 billion. It is here in my phone.

“It was for impeachment. It’s here. I have it and I have printed it and distributed it, in case, in their evil imagination, they decide to attack me. I already have a son and a brother.” he said.

