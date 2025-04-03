I Was Offered Life-Changing Money To Campaign Against Peter Obi – Odumodublvck

Share

Nigerian rapper, Tochukwu Ojogwu, popularly known as Odumodublvck, has revealed how he turned down a ‘life-changing’ money.

According to him, he was offered a huge amount of money in the build-up to the 2023 presidential elections to campaign against the Labour Party (LP) candidate, Peter Obi.

Odumodublvck’s comment came at a time when critics said he was entitled to demand that Peter Obi promote his album, ‘The Machine Is Coming,’ to reward his loyalty to him.

In response, Odumodublvck took to his X, saying that asking Obi to promote his album was not too much to ask, arguing that he had sacrificed his life for the former Anambra State governor.

READ ALSO:

He wrote, “Ask Abbas, I was offered money I had never seen to campaign against Mr Peter but I turned it down.

“Telling him to promote my new album is not too much to ask as I am not the one to seek favours. I sacrificed my life for this man.

“No, wam. The Machine Is Coming.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

