I Was Not Fired From Honest Bunch Podcast – Nedu

Popular media personality, Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, popularly known as Nedu, has clarified his exit from The Honest Bunch podcast.

New Telegraph recalls that Nedu resigned from the podcast following the controversy surrounding a recent episode featuring Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Deeone, who alleged that social media critic VeryDarkMan was attracted to men.

In response, VDM accused Nedu of being behind the allegations made against him by Deeone, claiming that he has been persistently requesting his appearance on the podcast since 2024 and allegedly offering to buy him a car as an incentive.

Following VDM’s allegations, Nedu announced his departure from the podcast.

VeryDarkMan among others opined that he was fired by the producers.

However, at a recent press briefing in Lagos, Nedu clarified that he wasn’t fired from the podcast contrary to the speculations in some sections of the media.

He explained that he decided to step back due to personal attacks.

He said: “Let me clarify that I wasn’t fired from Honest Bunch Podcast. I decided to step away when the attacks became personal. So that the show can go on,”

