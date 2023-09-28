I Was Never Distracted By Opponents’ Petitions – Nwifuru

…Verdict has reaffirmed his mandate – Umahi

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has said he has never been disturbed by the petitions filed against him by his opponents at the March 18 governorship election in the state.

He said the petitions didn’t distract or disturb him contrary to speculations.

The governor stated this in his office at the centenary city, new government house Abakaliki the state capital while addressing journalists on the judgment of the governorship election petition tribunal sitting in Abuja which dismissed the petitions filed by the candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Professor Bernard Odoh and that of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Ifeanyi Odii against his victory at the poll.

He noted that rather than being distracted or disturbed by the petitions, he was busy providing dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

He opined that his rivals knew very well that they didn’t win the governorship election but chose to waste their time and resources by filing their petitions and advised the governorship candidate of PDP, Chief Ifeanyi Odii to use his enormous wealth and develop the people of the state instead of lavishing it in vain.

He urged the opponents to stop further litigations against him as according to him, they will still lose.

He opined that he had no problem against anyone who challenged his victory at the poll and called on them to bring their ideas on how to transform the state as according to him, he was disposed to any idea that would be useful to the state.

Nwifuru said he was never disturbed by the Petitions against him by his opponents at the poll but that he was very focused on the governance of the state to provide democracy dividends to the people.

“I believe that it is God that gives power. He has prepared me for the job. If I say that I was disturbed by the petitions against me by my opponents, that means that I am lying because there are dividends of democracy which we have provided in the state.

“Why should I be distracted when people are seeking to distract me and I know that they are seeking to distract me?

“I know that they didn’t mean business Abinitio because if you mean business, I will know and you must go with facts.

“Litigation is all about facts. So, I am not distracted at all because I am doing the business of governance very well and our people are happy”, he stated.

Nwifuru said governance requires lots of experience and he has acquired the experience which makes him unique among those who contested the governorship election.

He called on Odii to use his wealth and develop the people of the state rather than wasting it in vain.

Meanwhile, former Governor of the and Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi has hailed the judgment of the election petition tribunal on the governorship election in the state.

Umahi who played a major role in the emergence of Nwifuru as the governor of the state, said the verdict of the tribunal has reaffirmed the populist mandate given to him by the people of the state.

The Minister, in a statement he personally signed, said “I am delighted to congratulate the Governor of Ebonyi State, His Excellency, Rt. Honourable Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru on his victory at Governorship Election Tribunal.

“The verdict of the Tribunal has reaffirmed the populist mandate given to you by Ndi Ebonyi. It goes to confirm the decision of the vast majority of Ebonyians who expressed clamour for your emergence as their leader having supported our call for equity.

“It is in the light of this, that I most sincerely congratulate you on this landmark judgment. Once again, accept my warmest regards and message of deepest congratulations.