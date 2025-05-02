I Was Mocked After Posting My Engagement Ring Online- Ruth Kadiri

Share

Nollywood actress, Ruth Kadiri has recounts her experience of facing mockery after posting her engagement ring on social media due size.

New Telegraph recalls that Ruth Kadiri announced her engagement in 2017 via an Instagram post and is known for keeping her personal life off social media.

However, speaking in a recent interview with Chude Jideonwo on his Live Talk show, Ruth Kadiri opened up about her engagement ring and how she was mocked due to its size.

The mother of two further admitted to being “a petty person” noting that she checked the profiles of her mockers, ready to respond with witty remarks.

She said; “I remember when I got engaged,I do not know who sent me, I went and posted it. These people started laughing at the size of my ring. They don’t know I’m petty”,

Watch video below;

“I remember when I got engaged, I don’t know who sent me, I went and posted it o. Oh my God. These people started laughing at the size of my ring” – Ruth Kadiri pic.twitter.com/QimTIuUBF0 — Nollywood Citadel (@Nolly_Citadel) May 2, 2025

