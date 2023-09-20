I Was Misquoted By Media For Good Eight Years – Femi Adesina

Former Presidential Spokesperson to ex-President Muhammad Buhari, Femi Adesina, on Wednesday, said the media was deliberately misquoting his statements when he was in office.

Adesina spoke at a media chat organised by the Association of Veteran Journalists, Osun State chapter, held in Osogbo, Osun State Capital.

He added that some media outfit deliberately set him against the members of the public just because he was serving in government.

According to him “My biggest challenge during the eight years that I served with former President Muhammadu Buhari was the fact that a section of the media deliberately quoted me out of context.

“I eventually grew out of it and got used to the antics. Even while I had a television interview, it was turned upside down in the papers deliberately to make me an enemy of the public, but I outgrew it and it did not affect my duty throughout my tenure.”