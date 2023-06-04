I Was In An Abusive Relationship For 3 Years, Moet Abebe

Media personality, Moet Abebe has revealed that she was once engaged to an “abusive” partner.

In an emotional chat, Abebe said she would have been married to her “violent” ex-fiancé.

She also recounted how she endured the “abusive” relationship for nearly three years.

The actress said she later realised she deserved better and “stopped picking up his phone calls.”

“I could have been a married woman right now. I was engaged, but it didn’t work out,” she said.

“Also, it was a violent relationship. And I realised that is not what I want for myself. I‘ve also seen few violent relationships and I realized that’s not what I want for myself as well.

“I was in a violent relationship for about two and a half years. It wasn’t even a thing that someone had to come and drag me, I needed to sort of realize that no Moet, this cannot be you loving yourself.

“You being here means that you don’t want the best for yourself. And that was how we just had one fight and I never picked up his phone call again.”

The 33-year-old actress also disclosed that her parents were not married, adding that she lacked paternal love.

“My parents are not together, they were never married. I’m what they call a love child,” she said.

“But I didn’t necessarily get paternal love. I’ve always had to fight and protect what’s mine.”

In 2021, the on-air personality said she is not interested in getting married because “it is a fraud.”

“I don’t think I want to get married, it is a major fraud, but what do I know? Not that it is 100 per cent certain that this is the decision I will stand to for the rest of my life,” she had said.

“Never did I say you people shouldn’t marry, but as for me, I’m not interested in it for myself, you see it as beautiful, I see it as a fraud.”