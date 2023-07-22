Nigeria Can’t Afford To Be Left Behind In Technological Development –TETFUND

The Executive Secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Arc. Sonny Echono has said that Nigeria cannot afford to be left behind in technological development as it holds the massive key to overcoming challenges be- deviling the country.

Echono spoke at the closing ceremony of a training programme on Research for Impact (R4i) organised in collaboration with Inn-ov8 Hub for 18 polytechnics lecturers drawn from across the country, aimed at promoting innovation and viable research in higher education institutions.

He said: “The world has witnessed tremen- dous transformation with technology at the center stage, transforming lives, creating jobs and impacting nations. “Most great nations that have developed were able to attain such heights through education, technological evolution as well as revolution, which were all steeped in insatiable quest for knowledge. “This thirst for better ways of doing things has resulted in innovations, which brought about the development of new technologies, new prod- ucts, transformations in the telecommunication industry and new ways of existence.