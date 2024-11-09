I Was Expelled From School Because Of Fela Kuti – Andy Boyo

Share

Nollywood movie director and patron of the Directors Guild of Nigeria (DGN), Andy Boyo, has disclosed how he was expelled from school because of legendary singer, Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that Fela, a Nigerian artist and political advocate, passed away in Lagos, Nigeria, in 1997 at the age of 58.

Fela was seen as the main creator of Afrobeat, a Nigerian music style that mixes West African rhythms with American funk and jazz.

Speaking on his love for Fela and the project he is working on, Boyo said “This project is a labour of love.”

Boyo said: “Fela has always been my passion, I was expelled from Glorious College, Ibadan, for sneaking out to watch him perform at the University of Ibadan’s ‘Havana Night.’

“Fela was my mentor; I admired his personality and music. When I returned to the school, I got expelled from school.”

According to Boyo, the high-profile movie will have an extensive cast, including 27 actresses portraying Fela’s wives

The movie tells the story of Fela’s existence, battles, and victories as the ruler of Afrobeats.

Thanks to Boyo’s skill and commitment, this film is set to revolutionize the world of cinema, challenging the status quo of African film.

Meanwhile, Boyo has declared that he’s preparing to bring the iconic life of the Afrobeats legend to the silver screen in a much-awaited biographical film.

