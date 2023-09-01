I Was Dismissed From Nigerian Army For Preaching In Uniform – Soldier (Video)

A soldier identified as Musa Adamu has claimed he was relieved from the Nigerian Army for preaching on social media about Jesus Christ while wearing his uniform.

It would be recalled that in July 2023, Adamu, a Lance Corporal assigned to the Amphibious Training School Personnel (ATSCalabar) unit in Calabar, Cross River State, was imprisoned for preaching while wearing his uniform. His service number is 13NA/70/6100.

In some videos seen on his page, the soldier with the Facebook name “Aaron Abraham” is heard telling his followers to repent and turn from their evil ways as he prayed for them.

The soldier from Benue State, who was born a Muslim but lately converted to Christianity, reportedly spent more than 45 days in custody while his pay was suspended more than six months ago.

On Wednesday, August 30, 2023, Adamu disclosed he had been dismissed from the army in a video posted on his social media.

The soldier added that the military dropped him at St. Patrick’s College, Ikot-Ansa, in Calabar after his dismissal.

