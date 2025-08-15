I Was Born In Nigeria, Surrounded By Storytelling –Olowe Sr

In recognition of his decades-long dedication to preserving and sharing African cultural heritage, US-based Nigerian-born poet, playwright, and cultural ambassador, Baba Adebola T. Olowe, Sr, who is the Founder and Executive/Artistic Director of Bi-Okoto Drum & Dance Theatre, has been named one of the 12 honorees at the Cincy Serve – Cincinnati Open Tournament. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, he discusses his journey, Bi-Okoto’s impact, and his vision for building a global network of cultural exchange

Born into a family deeply rooted in the arts, Adebola T. Olowe, Sr. toured the United States in 1989 and 1990 with the OduChiAla Dance Troupe, founded by his late father, Adedapo M. Olowe.

Even during a career in software engineering, he traveled extensively teaching African drums, music, dance, food, languages, and storytelling. In 1994, he founded Bi-Okoto, which has since grown into an internationally respected cultural institute with a presence in Nigeria since 2014 and plans for satellite centers in Europe.

Over his career, Baba Adebola has performed and taught across four continents, developed educational curricula for PBS’s Arts Toolkit – African Dance and Music, and led U.S. Department of Defense–sponsored cultural tours in Europe. His mission is simple yet profound: to preserve, promote, and share the rich cultural heritage of Africa with the global community

So, what does being named as one of the final 12 honorees at the Cincy Serve – Cincinnati Open Tournament mean to him? You asked.

This honour affirms more than three decades of work in preserving and sharing African arts with audiences worldwide. It is also a recognition of the communities and artists who have joined Bi-Okoto’s journey — from our home base in Cincinnati to our presence in Nigeria since 2014, and now as we prepare satellite centers in Europe. It’s a moment to celebrate how far we’ve come and to invite others to walk with us into the future.

Can you tell us about your journey and what inspired you to pursue a career in traditional African arts, particularly dance and drumming?

I was born in Nigeria, surrounded by the rhythms, dances, and storytelling traditions of my Yoruba heritage. My father, the late Adedapo M. Olowe, founded the OduChiAla Dance Troupe, which toured the U.S. in 1989 and 1990.

Performing with the troupe deepened my passion for preserving African culture. Even during my years as a software engineer, I traveled extensively to teach African drums, dance, music, languages, and food traditions. Eventually, the call became too strong to ignore and Bi-Okoto was born.

Motivation to establish Bi-Okoto Dance Company and Cultural Institute

I wanted to create a space where African traditions could live and breathe year-round, beyond festivals and special occasions. Bi-Okoto began in 1994 as a professional African dance company in Cincinnati, and over the years it has grown into an international cultural institute — with roots in Ohio, deep ties in Nigeria, and plans for expansion into Europe. Our mission is clear: to share Africa’s rich cultural heritage with the global community.

How traditional African arts contributing to cultural awareness and understanding in today’s global society.

Traditional African arts are a bridge between cultures. They reveal the values, histories, and identities of Africa’s many peoples, while creating space for connection with other cultures. In today’s global society, they help dismantle stereotypes, encourage dialogue, and build respect across borders.

Could you share some of the most memorable moments or milestones in your career so far?

Memorable moments include performing on U.S. Department of Defense– sponsored tours across Europe, contributing to PBS’s Arts Toolkit – African Dance and Music curriculum, and launching our Nigerian base in 2014.

But the greatest milestones are the human ones — seeing a student’s confidence grow, or hearing from someone years later that Bi-Okoto changed how they see themselves and the world.

How does your work help to preserve and promote African cultural heritage?

We keep heritage alive by teaching dances, songs, and drumming patterns as they were passed down through generations — in their language, with their original meaning.

We promote it by integrating these traditions into classrooms, theaters, and festivals worldwide, showing that African culture is vibrant, relevant, and timeless.

What are some of the challenges you’ve faced in promoting African arts, and how have you overcome them?

Misconceptions about Africa are a persistent challenge. We counter them with immersive experiences that reflect Africa’s diversity and richness.

Another challenge is sustainability — keeping programs funded and accessible. We’ve overcome this by building partnerships, nurturing community support, and staying mission-driven.

How has your role as a culture ambassador influenced your approach to community engagement and education?

It has reinforced my belief that cultural exchange must be two-way. We bring African arts to communities, but we also listen, learn, and create together. That’s why our workshops and residencies are participatory — so people can feel the culture in their own bodies and voices.

Can you describe the significance of the traditional arts, such as drumming and dance, in African culture?

Drumming is the heartbeat of community life — marking ceremonies, transmitting messages, and calling people together. Dance is our living archive, expressing joy, grief, unity, and resistance. Together, they are a powerful force for connection and identity.

How do you incorporate contemporary influences into your work while respecting and maintaining authentic traditions?

We honor tradition by learning directly from culture bearers and preserving its original meaning. At the same time, we use modern staging, costuming, and collaborations to make the work speak to contemporary audiences without losing authenticity.

How do you see your work impacting the next generation of artists and cultural enthusiasts?

I want young people to know that culture is a living, breathing inheritance — something they can take pride in and share. By engaging them early, we prepare them not only to be artists but also cultural ambassadors who carry these traditions forward.

What message do you hope to convey through your performances and cultural initiatives?

That culture is a bridge, not a barrier. Our differences are not divisions; they are opportunities to learn and celebrate. I want audiences to leave feeling uplifted, curious, and ready to engage with others in a deeper way.

Are there any upcoming projects or initiatives you are excited about?

Yes — alongside launching our Tolongo After School program and expanding our school residencies across the U.S., we’re preparing to open satellite centers in Europe to strengthen our global network.

This builds on our established presence in Nigeria since 2014 and our mission to make African heritage accessible worldwide.

But these projects are not just ours — they are opportunities for collaboration. We invite artists, educators, funders, volunteers, and cultural partners from around the world to join us.

Together, we can create spaces where African traditions are celebrated, shared, and passed on to future generations. Our work is proof that when cultures meet in mutual respect, they create something beautiful that belongs to all of us.