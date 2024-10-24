I Was Blacklisted For Refusing To Sleep With Movie Directors – Jumoke George

“He then told me that their group of directors had decided not to give me roles. I asked why, and he said it was because I refused to sleep with them. “He even asked what benefit I gained from refusing their advances. I just started crying, and he walked out. When I got home, I prayed to God to take control.”

“Another issue was that if you dated one of them, broke up, and moved on to someone else, they would discuss you among themselves. ”I told myself that as long as God exists, I would not find myself in such a space. I avoided it to prevent becoming passed around among them. “I did not get any acting roles for about three years, and I did not understand what was happening. One day, I was at Feminar Cafe at LTV 8, and I met one of our directors—I won’t mention his name. “I asked him why he wasn’t calling me for roles anymore, and he asked me, ‘Jummy, do you still want to feature in movies?’