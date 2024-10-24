I Was Blacklisted For Refusing To Sleep With Movie Directors – Jumoke George

Nollywood actress, Olajumoke Amoke Olatunde George, popularly known as Jumoke George, has given reason for her 14th years of absence from the film industry. Speaking in a recent interview with Oyinmomo TV, the movie star stated that movie directors often demanded for s$X from her, and also complained about her dark skin tone, suggesting she bleached her skin. She recalled an incident where a director told her she was being blacklisted for refusing to sleep with them. She said: “My skin tone was not the only setback I encountered in this business. The other reason why I did not get any roles or see the back of a lens for 14 years is because I refused to sleep around. “Regarding my skin tone, they complained that I was too dark, and I would tell them to adjust the lighting to make me look lighter.
“You cannot push me into something I do not want to do. I will glow with this skin till old age and don’t forget, black does not crack. “I started having issues getting roles when the executives wanted a relationship in exchange for them. The pressure was immense, coming from more than 20 to 30 people.
“Another issue was that if you dated one of them, broke up, and moved on to someone else, they would discuss you among themselves. ”I told myself that as long as God exists, I would not find myself in such a space. I avoided it to prevent becoming passed around among them. “I did not get any acting roles for about three years, and I did not understand what was happening. One day, I was at Feminar Cafe at LTV 8, and I met one of our directors—I won’t mention his name. “I asked him why he wasn’t calling me for roles anymore, and he asked me, ‘Jummy, do you still want to feature in movies?’
“He then told me that their group of directors had decided not to give me roles. I asked why, and he said it was because I refused to sleep with them. “He even asked what benefit I gained from refusing their advances. I just started crying, and he walked out. When I got home, I prayed to God to take control.”
