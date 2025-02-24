I Was Attacked On Movie Set Over Mohbad’s Death – Chukwuka

Share

Nollywood actor, Jude Chukwuka has opened up on how he was attacked by some unknown men on a movie set in Ikorodu, Lagos State over Mohbad’s death.

The movie star disclosed that the assailants attacked him because they thought he was Naira Marley’s father.

Chukwuka disclosed in an interview with Seun Oloketuyi on his Youtube page revealing that the assailants accused him of being the father of Naira Marley and that he was responsible for Mohbad’s untimely death.

Speaking further, he stated that the attackers was certain that Naira Marley whom they had confused for his son was behind the singer’s murder.

Recounting the incident, Chukwuka said: “ I understood from the beginning that blaming Naira Marley of Mohbad’s death was an attack on his personality,”

“Because it was finally their chance, some people wanted to take advantage of the situation to become famous. Claiming that my son was responsible for Mohbad’s death, a group of men attacked me on a film set. “I am not the father of Naira Marley,” I informed them. I let him know that my home is Delta State and he’s from Abeokuta” Watch the video below:

