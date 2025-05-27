I Was Almost Kicked Out Of Plane Over My Outfit – Korra Obidi

Share

Nigerian singer and dancer Korra Obidi has revealed that she was nearly removed from a flight recently for her revealing dress.

The mother of two disclosed this on her social media page over the weekend.

The dancer, dressed in a revealing pink outfit, said she was informed that she needed to wear something over her clothes or risk being removed from the plane.

Sharing her ordeal via her Facebook page, Korra Obidi asked her fans for their honest opinions on whether the airline treated her unfairly.

She wrote, “I was almost kicked off the plane for this outfit. Be honest, was this airline doing the most?”

However, her post received backlash, with many criticising her for what they described as indecent dressing.

