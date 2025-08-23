I Was Accused Of Using Juju Due To My Unshaved Armpits – Burna Boy

Nigerian Grammy award-winning singer, Damini Ogulu, professionally known as “Burna Boy”, has reacted to widespread misconceptions surrounding his choice to keep his armpits unshaven.

Over the years, viral photos of the Afro-fusion star revealing his unshaved armpits have triggered mixed reactions, with some fans speculating that his refusal to shave is tied to spiritual powers.

Speaking in a recent interview with Apple Music, Burna Boy dismissed the claims as ridiculous and amusing.

When asked about common misconceptions people have about him.

Burna Boy said, “One is that I don’t like to shave my armpits. People think it’s like Samson in the Bible, that [my] power is in my hair.

“Some people actually believe my armpit is where my power lies because I don’t shave. In Nigeria, you hear crazy things.

“They even say it’s voodoo or juju, like my power is in my armpits [laughs]. Honestly, I don’t even know how to explain it. I even tried to find out if it’s possible.”

The City Boys crooner emphasised that the rumour is baseless, stressing that such narratives only reflect how far people can go in spreading sensational claims.