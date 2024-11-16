I Was Accused Of Killing Mohbad – Iyabo Ojo

Share

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has revealed that during the period of her fight for justice for the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known as Mohbad it attracted negative criticisms and weighty allegations against her.

Speaking recently on the ‘Glass House’ with AY, Iyabo Ojo said she was accused of killing Mohbad, adding that they also accused her of using his death to chase clout.

Speaking further, the proud mother of two stated that contrary to the allegations, she was genuinely interested in getting justice for the late music star.

She said: “They were even insinuating that maybe I killed Mohbad. I wasn’t around when Mohbad died. I was not close to him. I didn’t really know him that much.

“My encounter with him was during One Africa music fest. For the few days that we were together, I just knew that he was a cool boy, had his own thing he was going through and doing his music.

“If I killed him, then why was I fighting for his body to be exhumed for autopsy? There was a time they said I was paid (for my activism in getting justice for Mohbad). They also said I was looking for a political position.

“They even said I was using it for clout. There are so many things that have been said about me. But I am not bothered because that isn’t the case. All I did was just to help seek justice for the late singer.”

