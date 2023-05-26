I Was A Novice In Education, But Buhari Found Me Worthy To Be Minister – Adamu

Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, yesterday said President Muhammadu Buhari found him worthy to spearhead activities in the education sector in 2015, even though he was a novice in its management and activities. Adamu, who was again reappointed as education minister by Buhari for a second tenure in 2019, said he had to apply wisdom by appointing some professors of education and other good hands who were conversant with the sector, besides the help he got from officials of the Federal Ministry of Education, to enable him run the sector effectively.

Speaking at a valedictory session with officials and heads of parastatals under his Ministry, the Minister appreciated President Buhari for en- trusting him with such a responsibility even when he was unprepared for such a huge task. He said: “I was busy making recommendations and suggestions to the President on who to appoint into his cabinet in 2015. All of a sudden, he announced my name to my surprise and that was it.

We worked together till 2019. “In 2019, I approached the President, and suggested that he reshuffle his cabinet, because in the eyes of many, it was unusual in our society for a President to work with the same Ministers for four years. Buhari had graciously allowed his Ministers to stay in office for four years. Ordinarily, Ministers stay in office for two years before they are reshuffled. “In 2019, I told the President that it was time for him to change his ministers.

But I know him very well and I knew it would be difficult for him to do that. But I decided to make it easy for him by promising to bring people that would do the job bet- ter for me and others who served as Ministers in the first tenure.”