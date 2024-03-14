I Warned Ningi Over N3.7trn Budget Padding – Ndume

The Senate Chief Whip, Ali Ndume, has revealed that he warned the suspended Senator representing Bauchi Central, Sen. Abdul Ningi against the N3.7 trillion budget padding.

According to Ndume, after the Senator told him about the N3.7 trillion budget padding, he alerted Ningi, but Ningi disregarded his warnings.

Speaking on Politics Today on Channels Television, Ndume asserted that he was ordered to produce proof when the Bauchi Senator initially brought the case before him, but he was unable to do so.

Ndume said it is wrong that Ningi turned the 2024 budget into a political and ethnic controversy.

Ndume said: “I sat next to the Senate Leader (Opeyemi Bamidele), he was very angry about what Ningi did, but honestly me too. What he (Ningi) did was wrong because I was involved.

“In the first instance, it started when they said capital projects were skewed to the South. The total in that budget that was brought before us by the President was not up to N9 trillion, it was N8.9trn and they are talking of skewed capital projects to the South and the total adding up to N15 trillion.

“That N15 trillion is strange, even with the amendment that we made, the capital component of this budget is not up to that.

“I told him he was wrong. I had even warned him when he brought the issue to me. I told him to get a consultant to analyze the budget. But he refused to listen to me.”