I Wants To Play In MLS – Griezmann

Atletico Madrid star, Antoine Griezmann has admitted he would love to end his career in Major League Soccer (MLS).

Griezmann, 32, has been an important part of Diego Simeone’s Atletico side over the past decade.

The French striker won the La Liga title with Atletico and also played for Barcelona alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez who are both now playing in the USA.

Griezmann, who also won the World Cup with France in 2018, still has two-and-a-half years remaining on his current contract in the Spanish capital.

But he has not hidden the fact that he would one day love to move across the Atlantic and play in MLS.

Asked exclusively by Spanish outlet AS whether he would consider extending his contract at Atletico, Griezmann said: ‘I know that the club is in favour of being able to make an effort and we will talk about it.

‘Beyond Europe, what I would like later is the MLS. I have always recognized that.

“But Atletico will be almost one hundred per cent my last club in Europe. It’s where I want to be, where I see myself happiest and here I am at home.’

MLS has become home to a number of top talent in recent months. Messi arrived from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, joining the likes of Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets at Inter Miami.

Suarez also signed a deal with David Beckham’s franchise earlier this month.

Griezmann’s World Cup-winning teammate Hugo Lloris is also closing in on a move to Los Angeles FC.

The World Cup-winning goalkeeper is expected to sign a permanent deal that will bring his 11-year stay at Tottenham to an end.

Lloris has become a major figure at Spurs since his arrival from Lyon for $14million in 2012.

But the goalkeeper has spent the first half of the season on the peripheries of the senior squad with Guglielmo Vicario and Fraser Forster recognized as head coach Ange Postecoglou’s No 1 and No 2 goalkeepers, respectively.