I Want to Win AFCON With Eagles –Peseiro

Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro, has said his main target is to win the Africa Cup of Nations with the team as he looks forward to the final qualifier against Sao Tome and Principe. Nigeria will be up against Sao Tome on Sunday (today) in the final game of the qualifiers for the 2024 AFCON taking place in Cote D’Ivoire.

The Super Eagles currently top of their group already qualified for the AFCON and will need just a point to top the group. Speaking to Brila Radio, the Super Eagles coach said his decision to take a pay cut and also a new deal was to enable him win the AFCON.

The deal of the former Al Ahly coach ended with the Super Eagles in June but agreed to renew with a lower salary to the surprise of many football followers. Apart from lowering salary, Peseiro is owed a backlog of salary from the last contract but he decided to stick with the team.

Peseiro confirmed that he decided to stay on to achieve his big dream with the team. “Me and my staff did everything to stay here to train these players and reach the big goal – win the AFCON title,” he said.