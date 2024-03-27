I want to win AFCON like Keshi but not desperate for Eagles job –Finidi

The interim coach of the Super Eagles, Finidi George, has expressed his desire to follow in the footsteps of the late Stephen Keshi and lead the Nigerian national team to the African Cup of Nations title.

However, he is not desperate to land the vacant position in the team. Finidi is one of the many coaches who applied to succeed the former handler of the team, Jose Peseiro.

As the assistant manager under the Portuguese, he was allowed to manage the team for two friendly matches. He passed his first test by leading the team to victory against the Black Stars of Ghana.

At the time of writing, he was about to lead the team out for his second game in charge. against Mali

He said that he was not under pressure to land the job since his focus was on succeeding in the first assignment. If he is offered the job, he would like to win Africa’s biggest tournament to emulate his late former teammate.

“When I was told to take charge, it felt really good,” he said.

“I’m not new to the team, so, it wouldn’t take me too long to adapt and try to do new things. I have been with the team for almost two years. I know all the players, their strengths and weaknesses.

“I am here to serve Nigeria, I have been called upon to do that and I will do it to my best capacity, the way I know how to do stuff. I will just take these two games and go back to my club. Whatever decision is taken after, so be it. I am not under pressure to say ‘It must be me’.

“I would like to emulate Keshi and win the AFCON. He won it as a player, and then as a coach which is fantastic. I would like to do the same. The first thing though is to qualify

He had already won a major tournament when he led Enyima to the Nigeria Professional Football League title last season and he said he has fashioned his coaching philosophy along with that of his his former coach, Luis Aragones.