I want to use my prize money to establish a business –Gyang Boyi Nyango

Against all odds, Gyang Boyi Nyango became the first Nigeria athlete to finish among the Top 10 at the Lagos City Marathon after finishing 8th at the 10th edition of the race in 2025. In an interview with Saturday Telegraph’s CHARLES OGUNDIYA, the UNIJOS undergraduate, appealed to the government to support long distance runners in Nigeria. Excerpts:

How does it feel emerging as the first Nigeria winner at the 10th Access Bank Lagos City Marathon? I’m still very excited because emerging as the first Nigerian to finish the race was a good one for me as an individual. It’s all about hard work for me. You finished 8th overall, becoming the first Nigeria man to finish in the top 10. What does that tell you? Like I said earlier, it’s all about hardworking, I have put in a lot of works to get to that level and traveling to Lagos initially, I was targeting like top 5, but at least, I was able to break the jinx of Nigeria athletes not finishing within the top 10 since the start of the marathon 10 years ago, so that alone for me is a good one.

With your eighth position this year, would you say that will push you and others to finish better in subsequent events? I can see myself getting better ahead of the 2026 race. The confidence is high now in the camp with most of the runners now saying if I could achieve that feat, then they can do it also and this will push us all to get better and make Nigeria proud. We just need to put in the work and also be dedicated to our training so as to get better. When you train hard and you see the results, you will surely be happy to do more. Last year, I finished as the second Nigeria but now, I already moved to first and Top 10 in total, this is the third time I will be participating in the Lagos Marathon and I am happy with the progression.

It was 1-2 for you and your brother, would you say training together helped the two of you? Yes. Even during our training, we always train together. We need to train every day together because we don’t have time to rest. Every day, we need to do our training. Sometimes, we even train on Sundays because we have focus on what we want to achieve.

What do you think you need to do so that you can compete very well with these Kenyans, Ethiopians? There are lots of things that can help us to get to that top starting with a good gym because at the moment, it is one of the things we are lacking, and some other equipment that will help us to compete with others. If you check online for the facilities available for our rivals, I mean the athletes from all these Eastern Africa, then you will see that it takes a lot for us to even get close to them. If without most of these facilities, we are still fighting this hard, then what will happen when we have same thing as them. At the moment, we run more than expectation. And I believe when we have those things, we will be able to run more than this. In fact, we will compete with them and I believe we will enter among the top three. What was the preparation like for this year’s marathon? Okay, I started my training last year in July. I started after I finished the Rivers State Marathon where I emerged the winner. I know what I want to achieve and I decided to focus on it and train hard for more than six months till the day of the race.

What was your parents’ reaction to your involvement in sport alongside your brother? Yes, yes, my parents supported us 100% because from the sport, we have been able to get money to pay our school fees. Sometimes we don’t depend on them, and it’s not everything that we ask them. But when we don’t have, we ask them. So we have their full backing.

For most parents, it is always about education for them, what about yours? At the moment I am in the university, University of Jos studying Physical and Health Education and that doesn’t disturb my training, I have been able to manage both and that make it easier for me to convince my parents about my choice of career.

What do you think Nigeria should do generally to improve our marathon race? Okay. Yeah, as I was saying, we need scholarships and we need sponsorships so as to help these athletes. We are doing everything on our own and with support from government and scholarship for those interested in going to school, then we are going to be achieving top results. Some are out of school because they don’t have who to sponsor them while those in school will start looking for money with that disturbing their concentration both in class and during training.

The biggest aim of every athlete is to compete at world stage. Tell us, what is your own plan for future? My plan for future is that I pray that soon, I will be able to switch school and probably travel abroad to continue my studies so I can be exposed to the needed facilities that will help me to compete well in major Marathon races across the world like the Boston Marathon, New York Marathon and the likes. We really need all these things, if our government can support us like the other countries with training to compete with the Kenyans or the Ethiopians. Because their government there, they support them, even they are taking care of their feedings and accommodation, they support them. But here, they don’t. We don’t get those things from the government. We are just on our own. So we don’t have anybody that will support us financially. Even sometimes we don’t have medical facilities. Even now like this, I’m suffering with my leg, but I don’t have anybody that will treat me, that will take care of us, or treat us, give us the health facilities.

After your achievement during the Lagos City Marathon, you are now a millionaire, how do you plan to spend your winnings; $4,000 for finishing eighth and N2m as the first Nigeria? I want to invest in a business that will help me that if I need money tomorrow, I don’t need to start going here and there or start looking for someone to help with my needs. At least from that business, I can be able to get something to fix myself, get some equipment that will make me better as athlete, get better trainers, spikes for my short races, and even also pay for my school fees as I have done already. I already used some part of it to pay my school fees. Because now that I get the money, at least I can raise my parents with it, I can help them, give them something for the house, to keep the house.

Who is your role model as an athlete? That will be Iliya Pam; he is my coach as well. He is the one that gives me the motivation, the encouragement. Because I wanted to give up on this thing because things are hard, I wanted to give up, but his encouragement, motivation, kept me going and the whole world can see the result now. I don’t think I can miss what I’ve done because the way he encouraged me, the way he gave me motivation, I’m so encouraged.

