I Want to Stop Losing God’s People to Secular World – Adefarasin

Convener of the adjudged biggest Gospel Concert in Nigeria, Founder and Senior Pastor of the House on The Rock Church, Pastor Paul Adefarasin speaks with CHINYERE ABIAZIEM on his pursuit of stopping talented singers in church from going secular, creating global opportunities for gospel artistes, the future of the Nigerian gospel music, drawing a line between ministry and industry in addition to how ‘The Experience’ has stood the test of time with thousands of testimonies

This is the 19th edition of ‘The Experience’ and you seem not to be drawing back…

Having started 19 years ago it’s better, and somehow, we found the courage to do it, then it was small. But each year, when we have a sense of permission from Him, it is challenging to do it again, because it takes a lot out of you. But he gives you back so much more, that we’ve learned to trust God. And my expectations from it is that every artist does well, especially the new to state artistes, the new to Nigeria artistes, the younger generation. This is because we are intentional about passing the baton, and passing the baton is not something that happens in a moment.

It happens over a process, sometimes of years or even decades, where they catch your speed, they catch your vein, they understand the differences between our generation and theirs. We are transiting generations on the scale of the whole church, on the scale of individual leaders over a process of time. We have limited resources, so we are looking to make sure that there are resources beyond what we can do, who can take it from where we leave off, at a good speed.

Not that we slow down, and then they start from scratch. Stand on our shoulders, so that you can see further and go further. We are teaching them the team spirit, and I want to see the team spirit awake and alive. Then I want to see the new businesses burst out by various people who do what you do. So that you develop a media company, he develops a sound company, somebody develops a security company, somebody develops a transportation company. From the learning experience of delivering perhaps not only the biggest gospel music event in the world, but the best. That means your business has the potential to be the best business that there is. If we could do it, you can too.

19 years down the lane, several persons have testified to you doing excellently well. How do you find the courage to keep doing this?

I think David was just a boy, looking after his father’s sheep and he was a reject and I have experienced rejection in my life. A particular period of four years, also the youngest. So, you are pushed aside in the family and he didn’t want to earn a bad report because he was an outcast. God looks for the outcast and He joins Himself to the outcast.

He joins Himself to people who have been rejected by men. He becomes your confidence. If I hear His voice, in the back of my other ear. Not this ear, the one inside. I hear His voice in my heart and I feel Him in my God-given sixth sense. I can do anything He asks me to do. Paul said it the same way, my namesake from Tarsus. I can do all things through God who strengthens me. In fact, David, the young boy, said, the Lord is my strength and my salvation.

Nigeria is going through a lot. What is your message for Nigerians?

Don’t quit! Don’t quit! If they knock you down, get up again and keep moving.

But first of all, dream. Dream. God makes dreams come to pass. These are my three messages for Nigerians. So, you ask me, what is a dream? A dream is not what you get when you are sleeping. It is what keeps you awake at night from sleeping. Then when you find a dream, develop yourself. This is because desire is a dream. But desire will not get you to the actualisation of your dream.

It is going to take personal development. Channel some of that desire to develop your talents into skills. Your courage into boldness. Your strengths into excellence. Your excellence in exceptionalism, desire and personal development will deliver your dream.

You did say something remarkable about the Nigerian gospel music industry being the oil well of Nigeria in 5 to 10 years. Can you explain this?

Not quite in those words. I believe tech is actually producing more foreign exchange back into Nigeria than crude oil. I believe that music as a whole, and particularly gospel music, can do the same. So, we must be able to draw the line between ministry and industry. You don’t go for industry first. You go for ministry first. If you do well at that, then not as a motive, but as a benefit. You can generate a lot of industrial returns in terms of income and hard currency.

That is why we are opening up our music, gospel music here, to world markets. That is the commercial side of my brain.

I do have a commercial side to my brain. Not for me, but for the men and women who give their all to sing and lead in worship at church, play instruments, sacrifice three to four days of their week to be in church. We cannot afford to pay them, but we can afford to open doors for them to see markets that will appreciate what they have.

Look at this reality. Davido, he is out of church, but came from church. Burna Boy from the church. All of those kids came from church. I want to stop losing God’s people to the secular world, singing things that are naughty by nature. But we want them back. That is why I have Lecrae here. That is why I have Limoblaze here.

This is because they are doing very well economically. They did it in church, and they are still doing it in church, and they are theologically, biblically sound. I love it. I want to give the enemy a black eye and I do not want him to take one more of God’s children and use them because of the love of money to do his bidding .God’s children have to start doing God’s bidding.

