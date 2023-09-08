I Want To Make Music With Kanye West –Asake

Nigerian singer, Asake, says he would like to work on a music project with American rapper, Kanye West. The ‘Terminator’ hitmaker was hosted on the latest episode of Billboard News with Tetris Kelly, where he discussed his journey to stardom.

When asked to speak about the artistes he will like to partner with, Asake said: “The thing is, for me, I need to like the person before I can make music with you. I need to be comfortable with you, not even because of the music alone.

I am not saying I can not make music with other people, but I like real energy,” he said. “If you like me beyond music, it is good. But I need to connect to your music. I need to like the person I want to work with first. So it will not be like problem for me.

There must be synergy. “I have been saying it since. Let us see. Maybe God will do it. Let us see. It can work. It is Kanye West. It is actually going to be amazing.” Born Ahmed Ololade, Asake became popular in 2020 after he put out a freestyle titled ‘Mr Money’.

He was signed to YBNL, the record label, in February 2022. The singer has worked with a plethora of Nigerian artistes such as Burna Boy, Olamide, and Davido. He is a graduate of theatre and performing arts at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU). Kanye West is one of the most successful rappers in the world. He has won 24 Grammy Awards.