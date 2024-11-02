New Telegraph

November 2, 2024
I Want To Inspire Young People Through Football, Music – Iwobi

Nigerian footballer, Alex Iwobi has disclosed his determination to inspire young individuals through football and music.

New Telegraph reports that the Nigeria international recently released his second single, ‘What’s Luv?’, featuring close friend SPKS and rising artist MBrown after his first debut single ‘Don’t Shoot’ in June.

According to him, his desire is to inspire young people to achieve their dreams.

He said: “Growing up in an area of London that is challenging for some people, I know how hard it can be, and I’m grateful to have a platform to try and make a difference,” Iwobi told BBC Sport.

“I hope that my music is another way of proving that young people do not have to feel they have to fit in just one box. I want them to be encouraged to achieve their dreams and to put their focus into positive things.”

