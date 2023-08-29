I Want To Have Foundation That Cater For Single Mothers – Frodd

The latest evicted Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) ‘All-Stars’ housemate, Chukwuemeka Okoye, better known as Frodd has opened up on his interest in venturing into a nonprofit organization whose main aim is to cater for single mothers and their kids.

According to him, the decision was influenced by the kind of upbringing he had while growing up.

He made this known on Monday while speaking with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu following his eviction from the house on Sunday.

READ ALSO:

Frodd said; “I want to open a welfare organisation, an NGO that would be able to cater for, I would like to say, single mums, children and people who need help just because of how my foundation was.

“But it’s inclusive of everybody, but the core will be women and children.”