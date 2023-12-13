I want to handle Eagles, S’Africa’s coach confesses

The former head coach of South Africa’s national football team, Bafana Bafana, Pitso Mosimane, has revealed his eagerness to take on the managerial role for the Super Eagles of Nigeria if given the opportunity. Mosimane, who also enjoyed a career as a South African international, is currently a free agent after parting ways with Saudi club Al Wahda in November.

The current head coach of the Super Eagles, Jose Peseiro, has been facing heightened scrutiny due to the team’s lacklustre performances in recent matches. Peseiro has been given a mandate to secure victory in the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations or face potential dismissal.