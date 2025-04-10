I Want To Fight Anthony Joshua Not Speed Darlington – Portable

Share

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has expressed his desires to fight former world heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, with ₦100 million bet.

Portable made this known while speaking in a viral video on his Instagram page on Thursday, April 10, 2025.

New Telegraph recalls that Portable planned a celebrity boxing match with his colleague, Darlington Achakpo Okoye, better known as Speed Darlington amidst their online beef.

However, the ‘Zazu’ crooner said he is uninterested in fighting with Speed Darlington again, stressing that he would prefer to fight former world heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, with ₦100 million bet.

He further suggested that Speed Darlington was only leveraging the proposed bout to promote his upcoming show scheduled for April.

He said, “I’m not fighting Speed Darlington again; I want Anthony Joshua with 100m.”

Meanwhile, the highly anticipated celebrity boxing event was scheduled to take place on April 18, 2025, at the Balmoral Convention Center in Lagos State.

However, Portable’s decision to pull out has cast uncertainty over the bout, effectively ending the showdown between the two entertainers.

