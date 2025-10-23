I Want To Coach Chelsea, Says John Terry

Chelsea legend, John Terry, has revealed he is dreaming of becoming the club’s head coach. The Englishman, however, fears he will never be allowed to manage Chelsea.

In a new TikTok video (via Metro UK), Terry said: “I’m not sure it ever happens, to be honest. “It’s my one last dream I have at the football club. I have done everything at Chelsea. “And for me now, the one thing that is missing is being the manager of the football club.

“That is why I went into coaching when I finished playing. My idea and dream was to learn my trade a bit. “As a player, you retire after 22 years… Listen, 100 per cent, you learn enough to go into management. The level I played at and the managers I played under. “That is what I did for 22 years at the club. I know I’d be good at it.

Will I ever get the chance? I’m not sure, without doing the other bits. “But when people tell you you have not got the experience, it’s difficult to fathom.” Terry is one of the biggest legends in Chelsea’s history after spending 22 years as a football player at Stamford Bridge.