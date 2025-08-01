I Want To Be World-renowned Dj Because Music Runs In My Family–deborah Abiodun

At just 21 years old, Deborah Abiodun has already made a name for herself on some of the biggest stages in football, from playing on the streets of Abuja to winning the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) and representing Nigeria at the FIFA Women’s World Cup. Known for her skill, hard work, and determination, Abiodun’s journey is not just about talent, but also about overcoming challenges and staying focused on her dreams. In this open and honest interview with Ademola Victor’s TV, monitored by our correspondent, AJIBADE OLUSESAN, Abioldun shares her story, from her early days in football to her hopes for the future.

You are one of the most talented young players in African football. I would like you to share the story of your journey with us.

Nasarawa Amazons was my first professional team, and it was also the first female team I trained with. I grew up in Abuja, where there weren’t many opportunities for female football, so I often played with boys. I want to express my special thanks to every coach and every boy who allowed me to train with them. I knew that some people frowned upon my choices at first, but eventually, we became like family. I want to give special thanks to my first coach, Coach Yobo, who is like a father to me. I truly appreciate everything he has done for me. I also want to thank everyone who supported me in various ways, whether it was through words of encouragement or by buying me boots, jersies. To be honest, it has been a long journey. Training with guys when I was the only girl was challenging. I often had to leave home to attend training and games, sometimes at night, which required a level of comfortability among the guys. It wasn’t easy for my mom either, especially since I’m the only girl in our family. She struggled to accept the fact that I wanted to be around boys so much. It was a physical and emotional battle, but I’m just grateful that today she is my biggest supporter. If I hadn’t been willing to fight my battles, I wouldn’t be where I am now.

You are playing in the United States now, but from Nasarawa Amazons to that level and were you able to do it?

I wouldn’t be where I am today if it weren’t for the challenges I faced along my journey. The most important part of my life’s journey began at the school I attended in Akwanga, where I wrote my WAEC exams. This period was crucial for me, and I owe a lot to a wonderful man named Coach Tunde. He recognised my potential and made an important difference in my life.

Coach Tunde would train me; he would drive me from Akwanga to Nasarawa Amazons, which was about a 30 to 45-minute journey. It was a grateful moment for me because without him I wouldn’t have been exposed to the Nasarawa Amazons. I’m also incredibly grateful to Coach Kurungu, who, despite my lack of an impressive profile at the time, accepted me and allowed me to train with his girls. This opportunity was invaluable, and it eventually led me to the national team.

How was the transition for you, moving from U-17 to 20 and then the senior national team?

I played for the U-17 team during the COVID-19 pandemic, and unfortunately, our journey was cut short because of it. My first invitation to the national team was with the U-17 squad. Although I didn’t make it into any matches, I was consistently invited to training, which I consider fortunate because every experience is important. The coach at that time was Coach Bala (Nkiyu), and late Coach Ajumma, may she rest in peace. They would always invite me for training, but whenever it was time to travel for matches, they would drop me from the squad. Nothing bad because this experience prepared me for higher levels. I believe that sometimes failure is not a disappointment; rather, it’s a learning opportunity. All the experiences, challenges, successes, and failures have shaped who I am today and who I will become in the future.

You represented Nigeria at the Women’s World Cup. How did you feel upon receiving the call-up to play for your country in Australia and New Zealand?

I think that it’s still difficult for me to explain how everything happened. I played some friendly games in the U.S. and Japan, and being among the finalists in the World Cup is something I will forever be grateful for. I appreciate everyone who has been on this journey with me, my teammates and my coaches, especially Coach Randy Waldrum.

I feel like this opportunity came at a time I wasn’t expecting, but I had always prepared for it. I believe in the importance of preparation; you never know what opportunities might arise. I focus on putting in hard work with fewer expectations. I just aim to work hard; if success comes, great, if not, that’s okay too. I know I’m ready.

I’m very thankful for the journey from the Under-20 World Cup to the Senior National Team World Cup. All my teammates from the Under-17 to the Under-20 to the senior national team

You were doing well in your first match at the World Cup until you suddenly collected a red card, which must have made you feel bad…

I think that the worst thing that happened to me in football was receiving that red card. It feels like a moment of heartbreak. When I was heading to the dressing room after getting the red card, I wasn’t even mad about missing the next game. My main frustration was with myself, worrying that I might let my team concede a goal.

That was my biggest fear, and I was sincerely praying that they wouldn’t concede. Thankfully, they managed to hold the score at nil-nil. From that experience, I’ve realised it has been a valuable learning opportunity. I’m accepting everything as it comes, and while it was a difficult experience, I’ve learned from it and will continue to grow.

Aside from football, you are also a DJ. How did that start?

Music has always been an important part of my family. My older brother is a musician, and when we were younger, I would create beats for him. We both loved music. My mom was a party host; she loved bringing joy to people by organising gatherings. I believe that’s where my love for music started. I understand how much music can make people happy, including myself.

I don’t have many people I talk to, so music serves as my therapy, my friend, my best friend. I feel that the joy music brings can help uplift others as well. I love to DJ because it allows me to relieve the pressure I feel from playing football, which I am very passionate about. Music calms me down when football raises my blood pressure.

You are still young, you still have many years ahead of you in football, but what would you do after the game?

To be honest, I am somebody who loves to explore, I really want to pursue many things, but I know it’s important to take one step at a time. It’s not just about the monetary aspect of it, but about the fun of it all.

I aspire to become a well-known DJ, and I am also interested in leveraging my education. My major was Digital Media, so I want to work in areas related to social media. That’s why I’m currently focused on building my social media platform and understanding how it works.

I also hope to stay connected to football in the future. I truly enjoy exploring different opportunities and don’t see myself working a typical office job. I love activities that keep my adrenaline pumping and prefer practical, hands-on experiences.

You have many fans because whenever you post training clips or videos, a lot of people like and comment. What do you say to them?

They are my family. I just want to express my gratitude. This small girl is here to say thank you, and I truly appreciate all the love, support, and even criticism—it’s all part of the journey. I want to thank everyone for believing in us as a team and in me as a person. To those who love me outside of football, I love you all too. To those who support me because of football, I appreciate you as well. And to everyone who simply loves me, thank you! Your support means the world to me.