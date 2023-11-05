I want to be the biggest runway model in the world –Ilebaye

The Big Brother Naija All Stars winner, Ilebaye Odiniya, has revealed plans to pursue acting. The reality star, spoke recently in a interview about her future ambitions. Ilebaye said she would also like to be the “biggest runway model in the world”. She also said she would like to go into acting, start a business, and set up her orphanage home. She added that she is looking for ways to bring out her identity. “I want to be the biggest runway model in the world and own my orphanage home. Also, I want to go into acting and own my own business. I just want to sit down and think about something that will bring out my identity,” she said.

Ilebaye shared on how she prepared for her second time in Big Brother, “I just went there to have fun. I was just like I wanted to go have fun, and my only strategy was just to pray and believe God that I would at least get to the final stage. I didn’t think I was going to win; my prayer was that I should just last and stay till the 6th week or final if God permits.” On the rumour that her strategy was to gain public sympathy by saying she was being bullied, she said, “I think that is false because my win is by grace.

This is my year, what is meant for you is going to be for you. I feel like I was prepared for the journey because my going and coming out in the third week the first time was a taste of it the first time. I also think that people genuinely loved me for who I am not because of pity” Ilebaye won this year’s BBNaija season on October 1. She received a cash prize of N120 million and a brand-new sports utility vehicle (SUV). Yahaya Bello, Kogi state governor, also congratulated the reality TV star for being “the pride of Kogi and a true trendsetter”. Her triumph on BBNaija was controversial, with some viewers suggesting that her altercations with housemates were part of her strategy to win the show. Ilebaye, however, denied the allegations, saying that the clashes were genuine.