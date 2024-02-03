I Want to Be on the Podium In Paris –Temitope Adeshina

Just her second meet after moving to the United States of America, high jumper, Temitope Adeshina, already broke the National Record of 1.95m in women’s high jump achieved by Doreen Amata 16 years ago. Adeshina who jumped a height of 1.96m in an interview with Saturday Telegraph CHARLES OGUNDIYA said with better equipment, more records will definitely be a thing of the past. Excerpts…

After just two meets this year, you already broke the National Record in women high jump, how does it feel?

I was so excited because I know the Personal Best is going to come but I didn’t know it would be so fast. My main target and what I am working towards is to be among the top three in the world. I thank God that I’m progressing.

This record you just broke, have been there for like six years, before going for the event, do you have plans of breaking it or it just came like that?

Not at all. I was just planning for the Olympics and the World Championship that took place last year. But sadly, I could not go for the World Championship that took place in Budapest. I tried my best to go for it but God said it is not the time. Since the world championship was over, I moved my plans forward and that was the Olympic and I believe that I’m almost there. I broke Doreen Amata’s record and I am so happy for it. She is my mentor, my motivational speaker, my mother and she is so many things to me. I wore the shoe she pulled off.

Have you guys been relating before and after you broke the record?

I am not sure a day will pass without us communicating. She has been there for me since day one, she watched my first high jump event ever and she got me my first high jump spike. She’s a mother to me.

You wanted to qualify for the Olympics and just 0.01 inch away from achieving that. Are you disappointed that you didn’t scale that hurdle?

After clearing it for 1.91m and I wanted to close for the day, my coach asked what is the Olympic Games’ standard and I said 1.96m and she just instructed them to put it at 1.96m and I should try it. That was what happened. Actually, I was still thinking the standard was the same as the last World Championships, I didn’t know it was already changed. Not- withstanding, if it was my coach in Nigeria, Coach Kolawole Adebayo, I am sure he would have added something to it for me to go beyond the mark.

After jumping and everyone was proud of me and I was proud of myself, my coach went online to check for the standard and it was 1.97. I nearly cried, but I already put it behind me and I know I will get there soon. My aim now is to go for the Olympics and come home with a medal, not just to participate there. I want to go and come home with something.

The African Games is just weeks away, do you see yourself achieving the standard before then or right there in Accra?

There is nothing God cannot do. It can be before or it can be there. It may even be af- ter the African Games, but I will continue to strive hard to achieve that and make a lot of impact at both games and other championships I will be taking part in this year.

You moved to the USA recently, ho has it been for you

At first, I was not happy. I’ve not been used to this kind of weather before. Sometimes I have to put on seven clothes to go for training. My coach is like I grew fat overnight just to cover up. As high jumper, you cannot afford cold to enter your body, it will cause injury. As a jumper I’m not supposed to ex- pose my body to injury so I just have to cover up even in the room.

Has it been like this since you moved there to USA?

It wasn’t cold like this when I traveled last year, the cold started in December.

What would you say about combining school and training to win medals as an athlete?

It’s not easy. Going for classes, assignments, going for practice, you have to read for exams, you have to meditate for competitions. It’s not easy combining it, but the atmosphere here in the US make it easy as we have a schedule time for everything.

What would you say are your target before leaving school?

Like I said before, I really want to be part of the next Olympic Games, and not just going there alone to complete the numbers, I want to go there and win medals because I just don’t want to participate, but to be celebrated.

Your school, Texas Tech is known to be home to several Nigerian athletes, would you say meeting other Nigerians helped you to settle down fast?

Yes. Meeting so many Nigerians that I know really helped me when I arrived at the school. Assuming they are not here I would have to start from scratch, because there won’t be anybody to talk or play with. I will have to start making new friends, and when I need help, it will be difficult to relate with a new friend that doesn’t know your past. But with the Nigerians here, some of them already my team mates right from Nigeria, so it was a big advantage for me. Since they were here before me, before I even ask for anything, they will tell me what to do. They really helped a lot.

So out of most of these athletes, who among them was your first go to person?

Onaara Obamuwagun. When I arrived in the states, she was the one that accommodated me, I stayed with her for a month before I got my own place. Others are Rosemary Chukwuma, Ruth Uzoro and some others.

With all what you witnessed in the State, what do you think Nigeria should do so we can have a better future for the athletes?

Let me use my own as an example, I am sure this new record would have come long time ago, assuming we have a great facility in Nigeria when I was still back at home in the country. I can bet you, it wouldn’t have been me alone but so many of our other athletes. It would be me and a lot of people. Nigeria has great talent around the country but we lack facilities. If this was at home it would have motivated others to want to be high jumpers. We were discussing that but they don’t have a jumping bed or enough equipment to help them get to the standard needed. The ques- tion now is, how can they bring the new set of people? We need facilities in Nigeria to help in the development of athletes.