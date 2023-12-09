I Want to Be on the Podium At Paris 2024 Olympic Games – Odunayo Adekuoroye

Team Nigeria’s multiple gold medalist in Women 59kg Freestyle wrestling, Odunayo Adekuoroye, who recently lost her mother, Omotola Adekuoroye, in an interview with Saturday Telegraph’s CHARLES OGUNDIYA, says she is going to miss her mother but happy that she was the one to bury her. Excerpts…

The gold at Birmingham, would you say it was a consolation for missing a medal at the last Olympic Games?

Consolation? Hmm! Well, I thank God, I can’t say it was a consolation for missing a medal at the last Olympic Games. It was a painful experience but I have gotten over it and forging ahead because with God all things are possible.

Surely, it must be tough to be out for so long, what kept you going?

It has been God and encouragement from the president of the wrestling federation, Daniel Igali, and also my father, I mean my Spiritual father, Dr Olukoya and his wife, who have played a great role in my success story as an athlete. They have both been my spiritual parents; they have been of great help and have supported me spiritually and financially countless times. I am so blessed to have them in my life.

What is the next line of action for you since you already booked a ticket to the Olympics?

I am going to sit down with my coach and plan what to do next because we have to look at what is good for me and my career.

Going for you third Olympic Games, what will be your target?

Yeah, it will be my third Olympic Games. Winning at the Olympic Games will be a huge success for me and by the grace of God, I’ll work hard and give it all within me to make sure I’m on the podium come Paris 2024 because I have worked hard to be there and I deserve to come away with something this time.

Nigeria has gradually grown to become one of the countries to reckon with in wrestling. Do you think the sport is advancing in Nigeria in terms of facilities and athletes’ welfare?

Nigeria has really grown in global wrestling. Thanks to the President of the Nigerian Wrestling Federation, Daniel Igali. He has worked so hard, and I can see that wrestling in Nigeria is now on the world map both in terms of facilities and athletes’ welfare but we still need the government, companies and individuals to support the wrestling federation. We have got great the potential in this country, all they just need is the right support from sponsors.

You competed alongside your sister, Mercy, how does it feel?

It has been a somewhat experience for the two of us but always good to see her getting better each day and trying her best to be the best. It’s a good thing seeing someone trying to be like you and who else if not my own sister? So, I am happy for her.

Would you say you are like an inspiration to her?

I serve as an inspiration to her; I am her role model as she really wants to be like me. Her target is to get as far as I have and probably do more and I am encouraging her all the way.

Did she join wrestling because of you?

Yes, she decided to join wrestling because of me, she loves the way I wrestled to fame, the income and the way I travel round the world competing and bringing honour to the name of the family and also the country Nigeria. She always wants to be like me especially winning medals in different competitions all over the world and she has been doing that so far so good.

What was your parents’ reaction to seeing the two of you competing in the same sport

Of course they are happy with what we have been doing, although it is difficult at times as a parent seeing someone beating up your daughters, but they always look forward to the glory and that has been the motivation for us as children. Now that my mother is gone to be with the Lord, we will have to be strong for each other and continue to make her proud.

So sorry about your mother, tell us about her…

Surely I am going to miss her a lot but there is nothing I can do than to take solace in God because He is in control of everything and we are just a pencil in His hand, he can use us to draw anything. I am happy that she was not the one burying her children, so I am grateful to God.

How has Canada been and your school?

Honestly Canada is good just the only challenge is the weather and I am coping now. It was very difficult when I first travelled there, the cold sometimes always too much, but I need to get used to it and I have been able to get over it a little. The most important thing is for me is to face the reasons why I traveled there, do well in school and get better in my sport. How- ever, I have left Canada now for the United States of America where I study, work and train. The system there makes it easy for me to combine the three together and I am enjoying my time there.