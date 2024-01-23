I Want To Be A White Woman In My Next Life – Destiny Etiko

Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko on Monday revealed that she wants to be a white woman in her next life.

The movie star made this remark while commenting on a video posted by Instagram blogger, Tunde Ednut, featuring two Caucasian women who expressed their financial independence.

The women declared they wouldn’t rely on men for “luxury expenses” like hair and nails, and preferred simple dates focused on personality over lavish outings.

Reacting to the video, Etiko disclosed that she wants to be a white woman in her next life, noting that even as a black Nigerian woman, she doesn’t expect favours from men but accepts them when they come.

She revealed that she hates getting negative responses when she demands something, so she would rather work “tirelessly” to achieve her goals.

Destiny wrote: “In my next life, I will be a white girl. Cos Even as a Nigerian babe, I don’t expect anything from anyone but if it happens den it’s fine.

“Cos I hate to hear N0 for an answer when I demand for something, So I would rather work tirelessly to achieve my goals in life.

“I work for my money.”