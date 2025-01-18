I Want The World To Connect With My  Sound – Sule

Share

For Wahab Sule, music is more than just an art, it is destiny unfolding, a calling he cannot ignore.

Born and raised in Agbede, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State, Sule is the first child in a family of five. While he pursued a degree in Computer Science Education at Auchi Polytechnic (in affiliation with Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka), his heart was always drawn to melodies, beats, and the boundless energy of Afrobeats.

Sule’s defining moment came during his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) program in Lagos, where he stepped onto a camp stage and performed in front of an unfamiliar crowd. The reaction was electric.

Though they had never heard his song before, he watched as the audience, especially the ladies, caught on to the rhythm, moving instinctively to the sound. That moment of connection was all he needed to reaffirm his path in music.

Determined to build on that experience, and fueled by the desire to create something special, Sule entered the studio with two friends. The result was ‘Move Body’, a track he proudly calls his official introduction to the world.

“This song is my stepping stone. It’s a statement that I have what it takes to make it in the industry,” he says with confidence.

The track, produced by Chech and mixed by Bianozbeat, came together effortlessly. What started as a spontaneous session quickly transformed into an infectious anthem.

Not long after, he followed up with ‘Paramode’, another dynamic single that continues to expand his reach in the music scene. But Wahab is not stopping there. He sees these singles as mere glimpses of what he has in store.

“My fans should get ready because something big is coming. I’m bringing fire, energy, and music that will connect with people across all walks of life. This is just the beginning,” he says.

Beyond making hit songs, Sule is deeply passionate about Afrobeats and its place on the global stage. He believes in preserving the genre’s authenticity while pushing it to new heights.

“Afrobeats is already out there, but we need to take it even further. The key is consistency and staying true to our culture. That’s our identity, and it’s what makes us unique,” he enthuses.

With dreams of collaborating with superstars like Burna Boy, Wizkid, and others, Sule is setting his sights on a career that transcends borders. He is not just making music; he is telling stories, creating moments, and shaping the future of Afrobeats.

He said, “I want the world to hear me, to feel the energy, and to connect with my sound. This journey is only beginning, but I promise, my music will do the talking.”

Share

Please follow and like us: